Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for November 2019 will be held on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 5:30 PM in Bower Community Room of the Morocco Community Library, located at 205 South West Street in Morocco.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
November Book Discussion
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, November 7th from 10 to 11 AM. Participants will read and discuss Janet Evanovich’s wacky romantic comedy “Thanksgiving.” Meet Megan — her dress gets gnawed on by rabbit, starting a hilarious and charming chain of events. The Library will have copies available for book club participants to check out.
We will have pastries and coffee available, and this program is free and open to adults. Space is still available to register for this free book discussion program — visit the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Medicare 101
Roselawn Library will offer “Medicare 101” on Wednesday, October 30th at 10:30 AM. This program is presented by Clifford Havens, a Medicare and Seniors Consultant with LifeSmart Senior Services. This program is free and open to everyone.
This is not a sales presentation, but an informational program to help attendants understand their Medicare choices.
Those who would benefit and who might want to attend would be anyone on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (turning 65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, or anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well.
Some specific information that might be of interest to those who will attend, may be:
- What does Medicare cover?
- How much can I expect to pay?
- What if I’m still working?
- How and when can or should I enroll in Medicare?
- What are “Special Enrollment Periods” and why do some qualify to have these all year long?
- What options do I have?
This program is free, and open to the public. Those interested in may visit Roselawn Library or 219/345-2010 to register. Online registration may be found at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Bedtime Math at Lake Village
Lake Village children in grades K through 2 will have an exciting after-school event every Wednesday until November 20th! Build stuff, run, jump, make a mess and learn about fundamental math principles in the process!
Bedtime Math’s Crazy 8s Club is designed to get kids fired up about math by helping kids learn to love numbers so they can handle math in real life. This fun mathtastic adventure will be held on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 PM at Lake Village Memorial Township Library.
Parents may visit the Lake Village Library to register their children, or call 219/992-3490. Parents may also register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Harry Potter trivia Night at Roselawn
Harry Potter fans of all ages are invited to test their knowledge at Harry Potter Trivia Night at Roselawn Library on Friday, November 8th at 6:30 PM.
Form a team of up to 6 members to participate in this fun event! Teams will need one device with the Kahoot! App downloaded for use during this program. Teams may bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, but all these must fit on the team table.
This program is free, and sure to be lots of fun! Patrons may visit the Roselawn Library or call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
Lego Club at Lake Village
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host its LEGO Building Workshops for children in grades K through 6 – once on Tuesday, October 22nd, and again on Thursday, October 24th. Children will both LEGO challenge and free-build time. Designs will be displayed at Library at the end of the programs! Snacks will be available, too!
Lego fun will be available at Lake Village from 3:30 to 4:30 PM on Tuesday, October 22nd or Thursday, October 24th. Space is limited to 20 students per day, and children may sign up for only one session.
Registration is required so please visit the Library, or call Lake Village at 219/992-3490. Parents may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Fall Craft Day at Morocco
Children in grades K through 6 will make leaves for a tree mural, and pumpkins for the Library’s pumpkin vine on Tuesday, October 29th at 4 PM. This fun craft program is free, and after-school snacks are provided.
Visit the Morocco Community Library to register, call 219/285-2664, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Color Zone at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will offer “Color Zone” on Thursday, October 24th from 6 to 8 PM. Drop in to spend a couple of hours with other adults, having fun and expressing your creativity! No experience is necessary.
If you have your own coloring books and materials you are welcome to bring them, but we will have materials available, as well. You may choose your own coloring pages from the variety of images that will be available, and we will provide markers, crayons, or colored pencils. Snacks will be available, and we always have a drawing for a great coloring-related prize!
This program is free and open to those 14 years of age and older. Call 219/345-2010 to register, visit the Roselawn Library, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult .
NCPL Cemetery Tour
Newton County Public Library and the Newton County Historical Society have partnered to tour selected cemeteries in Newton County on Saturday, November 2nd from 9 AM to 4 PM.
This outing is open to 20 adults ages 18 and older, with transportation provided by Newton County Community Services. Participants will be picked up at each location of the Newton County Public Library, beginning with Roselawn Library at 9 AM on the 2nd.
Participants will visit the graves of people of local interest like George Ade, Governor McCray, and Kankakee Ned Barker. Stops will include both public and private cemeteries, and then participants will be returned to the Libraries where they boarded.
Beverages will be provided, but participants are asked to bring sack lunches to enjoy on the bus. Please dress according to the weather for the day, and wear comfortable shoes.
Visit any location of the Newton County Public Library to register for this informative tour, call Lake Village to register by phone at 219/992-3490, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
After-school Board Game Palooza at LV
Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library after school on Tuesday, November 5th at 3:30 PM for a great board game palooza! Spend time playing board games with your friends – play new, funky games like “There’s a Yeti in My Spaghetti!” or enjoy classics like “Battleship!”
All board games will be provided, and after-school snacks will be available. This is free and open to children in grades K through 6, but space is limited, so registration is required. Visit the Lake Village Library to register, call 219/992-3490, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Roselawn Lego Club
Roselawn Library will host its LEGO Building Workshops for children in grades K through 6 on Tuesday, November 5th. Children are invited to build and create unique designs and enjoy time with friends.
Lego fun will be available at Roselawn at 4 PM — space is limited to 20 students per day, and children may sign up for only one session.
Registration is required so please visit the Library, or call Roselawn at 219/345-2010. Parents may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Roselawn Teen Trivia Night
Teens in grades 7 through 12 are invited to compete in teams to answer a wide variety of trivia questions at Roselawn Library’s Teen Trivia Night, Thursday, November 7th at 6 PM.
Teams will need one device with the Kahoot! App downloaded for use during this program. Snacks will be provided.
This program is free, and sure to be lots of fun! Visit the Roselawn Library or call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.