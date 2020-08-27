LIBRARIES TO OBSERVE LABOR DAY
The Newton County Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, September 7th in observance of Labor Day. The Libraries will reopen on Tuesday, September 8th at 9:30 AM.
LIBRARIES REMAIN AT PHASE 4.5 IN COVID-19 RESPONSE
The Newton County Public Library will remain on Phase 4.5 of its phased reopening plan. Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn Libraries will be open regular hours.
“This phase of reopening does not permit groups or organizations to use our community rooms, but our study rooms are available” stated Library Director Mary K. Emmrich.
“Our step-by-step reopening plan is designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff and our patrons. I know we will all be relieved when we are able to assume full, normal operations, but we are grateful for patrons’ patience as we phase in our services.”
Other highlights to this plan include:
• Fees will be charged for copying, printing, and faxing
• No count of patrons in facilities will be monitored
• Curbside delivery will be available for those requesting it
• SRCS, Evergreen transits, and ILL services will be available for public
• Patron services available will include materials check out, holds, copies, faxes, computer use (only even-numbers computers will be available to use to allow for distancing)
People with questions about the Library’s COVID-19 response, or any Library services should contact Library Director Mary K. Emmrich at 219/992-3490, or via email at
RESOURCES AVAILABLE ON NCPL WEBSITE
Newton County Public Library is pleased to offer a variety of resources via the Library’s website at http://newton.lib.in.us.
• We offer HeritageQuest Online, a research support tool to be used in conjunction with Ancestry. Patrons may will find unique primary sources, family histories, research guides, interactive census maps, and many other tools. This resource is available at all three locations, and remotely via clicking on this button and entering a valid Newton County Public Library library card number.
• TumbleBookLibrary is an online collection of electronic books for children – animated, talking picture books that teach kids the joy of reading in a format they'll love. TumbleBooks are created by adding animation, sound, music and narration to existing picture books in order to produce an electronic picture book which parents can read, or children may have read to them via TumbleBooks.
• We are happy to announce that we have a new printing solution! You can print from your computer by visiting www.print.princh.com, or you may print from your device by downloading the free @PrinchApp from Google Play or the App Store, and you are ready to print! #printwithPrinch
To print for pick up at Lake Village, our code is 102799
To print for pick up at Roselawn, our code is 102800
To print for pick up at Morocco, our code is 102801
• We are pleased to offer free DMV practice tests to our Library patrons. This service includes free tests, allwritten specifically based on Indiana BMV materials.
• Wowbrary regularly informs you by email and/or RSS about our public library’s newest books, movies and music. We make it easy for patrons to browse through the latest additions and place a hold on a new title. This is a free user service supported by grants, donations, sponsorships, book sale commissions and volunteers.
• CONTACT US – Our website offers a simple form patrons may complete to ask questions, learn about services, or make recommendations.
Visit the Library’s website at http://newton.lib.in.us, click on “Services We Offer” and look around!
NCPL BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for September 2020 will be held on Monday, September 21st, 2020, at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room of the lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
MEDICARE 101 AVAILABLE VIA ZOOM
We are not offering public programs at this time, but we know the need for information goes on, particularly about Medicare.
We have offered programs from LifeSmart Senior Services in the past, and they have come up with a way to continue to educate our patrons who have or are eligible for Medicare. Online programs using Zoom are available on the following days in September:
ZOOM DAYS AND TIMES
Wednesdays: 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET
Fridays: 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET
Saturdays: 3:30 PM CT / 4:30 PM ET
Please call (219) 713-2996 or (219) 296-8695for a Meeting ID and Password. LifeSmart is able to accommodate patrons who utilize WebEx or Skype, as well. Please contact them for more information.
STUDY ROOMS NOW AVAILABLE
Newton County Public Library’s small study rooms, seating 2 to 4 people, are now available for use.
These rooms are used for tutoring, small group meetings, and as visitation points. Patrons may arrange to use these rooms by calling Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010.
The Library system will remain in Phase 4.5 of its COVID-19 response plan through September. People with questions about the Library’s COVID-19 response, or any Library services should contact Library Director Mary K. Emmrich at 219/992-3490, or via email at director@newton.lib.in.us.