A former standout athlete at Donovan High School is set to graduate from Lincoln Christian College in early May and begin a two-year residency in New England.
Eric Lattimer scored more than 1,000 career points for Donovan in basketball and holds several records there. After a couple of hip injuries at Lincoln Christian College, basketball took a back seat in life for him, but his faith took a huge step forward.
“After my injuries, I was in a hard place in life and it was not easy for me to get passed it,” said Lattimer. “A lot of my life was wrapped up in basketball and I couldn’t play anymore. I was bitter, but overall it did make me change my focus and refocus what I wanted in my life. That along with losing my best friend in a car accident, my grandmother passed away as well as some other close people in my life. It was a lot of loss in a pivotal time in my life. Being able to refocus on my faith helped me get passed all that and I am in a better place today because of it.”
Lattimer wants to be a third-generation minister with his father and grandfather all serving as ministers and all graduating from Lincoln Christian. Eric’s father, Chauncey A Lattimer Jr., is the pastor at First Christian Church in Brook.
Lattimer will graduate from Lincoln Christian with a Bachelor’s Degree in Spiritual Formation and a minor in Intercultural Studies.
After graduation, Lattimer will serve a two-year residency at Movement Christian Church in Merrimack, New Hampshire, while working on his Master’s degree online at Lincoln Christian.
“I did an internship at the church this last summer and I spent a break from school in the area learning how New England is considered ‘post-Christian.’ The value of Christianity is down in that area, and it is the second-highest area in the county for being unchurched,” added Lattimer. “That bothered me. It is a different mindset from here in the Midwest. The church I am going to is really outreach focused and I wanted to be a part of that.”
Lattimer is excited to move onto a more specific role of serving while continuing his education.