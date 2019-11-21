MONTICELLO — Four people were injured Thursday morning when a deck collapsed at a local manufacturing company.
According to White County Sheriff Bill Brooks, workers were pouring concrete under a deck at Jordan Manufacturing, 1200 S. Sixth St., Monticello, when the deck suddenly fell about 14 feet to the ground.
Brooks said none of the workers on the ground were injured, but there were people on the deck at the time of the collapse. It wasn't known if those hurt were contractors or Jordan Manufacturing employees.
White County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy David Roth said the support beams “faltered and crashed,” but it’s unknown what may have caused it. The incident is under investigation.
Roth said there were “no significant injuries” as those who were hurt sought medical treatment on their own. Brooks said it was “fortunate that no one was under the deck when it collapsed.”
Jordan Manufacturing officials declined comment Thursday afternoon but said they may have more information next week as they continue to sort out what happened.
Jordan Manufacturing, which also has a location in Kentland, is a family owned and operated business that makes patio cushions, umbrellas and outdoor furniture.