NEWTON COUNTY — Emergency personnel responded to four car crashes in just over 30 hours in Newton County, including an accident where two witnesses pulled people from vehicles that were engulfed in flames.
The fiery crash took place on June 11 around 1 p.m. at the intersection of SR. 10 and U.S. 41.
According to police reports, two vehicles (a flatbed truck and a pickup truck) were stopped or slowed at the intersection in the southbound lane when a third vehicle (a semi) failed to slow down and rear-ended the pickup truck causing the pickup truck to crash into the truck with the flatbed. Both the flatbed truck and the semi became engulfed in flames.
Newton County Sheriff’s Department Captain Shannon Cothran stated that two witnesses of the crash were able to pull both drivers out safely.
Since the crash is still under investigation no names involved were released.
All three drivers were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
Because of the accident, the southbound lane on US 41 was closed for nearly seven hours, while the northbound lane was closed for two hours.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Indiana State Police, Conservation Officers, Newton County EMS, Newton County EMA, Tri-Creek EMS, Lake Township Fire Department, Lincoln Township Fire Department, and Indiana Department of Transportation.
A day prior three accidents occurred in the county. Around 2 p.m. on June 10, Lonnie Auxier, 38 of Sheldon was driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer with an anhydrous tank northbound on U.S. 41 when he was rear-ended by a semi being driven by Kenneth Sigo, 63 of Goodland.
The impact of the crash dislodged the trailer and the anhydrous tank from the pickup truck causing it to land in the southbound lane with a small leak.
Due to the leak, that area was shut down until an evaluation was done. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash was ruled as driver distraction.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Morocco Fire Department, Lake Township Fire Department, and Newton County EMA.
Around 3 p.m. of that same day, a two-vehicle accident occurred on U.S. 24 just east of SR 55.
Nelson Cloud, 27 of Monticello was eastbound on U.S 24 in his 2011 Nissan Juke when he crossed the centerline and sideswiped a 2008 Ford F550 being driven by Carrie Alt, 37 of Summitville, who was headed westbound on U.S. 24.
Police stated Cloud informed them that he thinks he fell asleep.
Alt and her three children refused medical treatment at the scene, while Cloud’s three children were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
“This is a case where proper use of car seats and seat belts made a huge difference, it probably saved lives in this accident,” said Cothran. “We also want to thank the staff at Newton County REMC for the care, comfort, and assistance with the victims and traffic.”
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Goodland Fire Department and Newton County EMS.
Another two-vehicle accident took place around 8 p.m. on June 10 at U.S. 41 and SR 10. No injuries were reported and the crash is still under investigation.
“Make sure to wear your seat belts and put your children in car seats,” said Cothran. “Driver distraction is at an all time high and we always encourage people to focus on the road and on traffic.”