Dan Ryan, former District Governor, Rotary International and Rotary Foundation Chair for District 5640, visited with the Kentland Rotary Club during their regular Tuesday luncheon meeting recently.
Ryan reminded the Kentland membership of the work of the Rotary Foundation in the continuing efforts to eradicate polio around the world.
Ryan mentioned the Water Tank Program that the Kentland Club participated in. There is a rural community in Mexico that received a water tank from Kentland Rotary. Ryan reminded the club that through water, sanitation and hygiene programs, Rotary mobilizes resources, form partnerships and invest in infrastructure and training that yield long-term change.
Ryan shared that conflict and violence displaced 68 million people in the past year and half of those were children. He reminded the club that it is through service projects, peace fellowships, and scholarships that members take action to address the underlying causes of conflict and violence.
On Tuesday, October 8 the Rotary Club will receive a presentation during their noon luncheon in the Kentland Community Center. The Newton County Extension Board will give a presentation with an update on the progress of the Purdue Extension Building at the Newton County Fairgrounds.