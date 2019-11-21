KENTLAND — The first-ever South Newton Men’s Alumni Basketball Game has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 27 at the main gym at the school.
“The team usually raffles off a signed basketball by the team as a fundraiser for our sectional dinner and any other expenses, but this year the coaching staff wanted to do something different,” said South Newton boy’s varsity head coach James Sammons. “South Newton has had a strong basketball program for a number of years and former players always stay in contact. So we decided to give it a shot this year and see how it turns out.”
Doors will open at 3 p.m. with the game tipping off at 4 p.m. The game will be divided into quarters and separated by age groups to keep it more competitive depending on the number of alumni who signup, said Sammons.
The two coaches for the alumni game will be former Rebel coaches Mike Hall and Steve Stitz, while Casey Hall and Dave Glassburn will serve as referees.
“We want to foster a feel-good atmosphere for the basketball program and South Newton athletics overall,” added Sammons. “This will be a chance for many former players to relive something that was so important to us back in the day.”
So far the event has already raised $3,200 for the program.
“We appreciate the support of the Rebel basketball family and from all the sponsors of the game,” concluded Sammons.
Sponsors for the event include 3D machine, Wilson Industrial, Hair Haven by Becca, Roger’s Group, Community State Bank, Kentland Bank, Ryan Law Office, WTI Fenders, Infinity Grain Systems, Old Colonial Inn, Hoosier Associates, Monicals, Hopkins Electric, Quality Motors, Murphy’s Food King, Adkev, The Conrad Agency, Tom’s Barber Shop, Treasure Shop Too, John’s Body Shop, Dave and Kim Welsh, Sharpe’s Store, Marlene Sondgerath, Darrin and Joy Carlson, Unwind Massage Therapy, Kindell Insurance, Fowler State Bank, Brent Welsh, and M&M Enterprises.
Waiver forms to sing up can be picked up at the school or downloaded from the school’s website.
The cost to participate is $10, admission to the game is $5 a person or $15 for a family. Alumni cheerleaders and managers have also been invited to the game.