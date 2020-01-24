KENTLAND - Current Newton County Clerk Jessica Firkins has recently announced her candidacy for election to that same position in the upcoming Republican Primary.
Firkins was selected by a Newton County Republican Caucus in 2018 to serve out the remaining two years on Janice Wilson's term. Wilson was elected in 2018 as Newton County Recorder.
Firkins has been with the Clerk’s Office since March of 2010. In 2011, she was appointed Chief Deputy Clerk. She served at that position until she was caucused in as clerk in 2018.
Before the Clerk’s Office, Firkins worked for the Sheriff’s Department doing the Civil Process from September 2003 till March of 2010. All together, she has 17 years total experience working for Newton County.
"I bring professionalism and a friendly work atmosphere to the Clerk’s Office," said Firkins. "I am asking for your support in the May 5th Primary Election."
Jessica and her husband, TJ, live in Kentland and have two sons Kayne (17) & Owen (12).