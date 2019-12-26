SHELDON - A Sheldon home was a total loss in a fire that started just after Christmas day ended.
Sheldon Fire Chief Adam Zumwalt said his department got the call at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday to a house fire at 540 N. Fourth St.
Also responding to the early morning fire were Watseka, Crescent-Iroquois, Gilman, Woodland, Martinton, Donovan, Concord, Kentland, Morocco, Brook, Stockland, Wellington and Milford.
Zumwalt said the Sheldon firefighters needed the manpower, but it really needed the water.
“It was fully engulfed when we got there.”
The fire marshal has done the investigation and its been ruled accidental, he said. “It looks like it was electrical and it began in the ceiling in the kitchen.”
No one was home at the time, and there were no injuries at the scene.
All crews were back at the station by about 5:30 Thursday morning.