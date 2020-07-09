KENTLAND — Newton County Clerk Jessica Firkins would like to remind county residents that Petitions of Nomination and Consent for School Board Offices may be filed in the Clerk’s Office beginning July 22, 2020 through August 21, 2020 at 12:00 Noon.
The following school board districts will be elected in the upcoming General Election:
- North Newton includes: Beaver Township, Lake Township, and At-Large.
- South Newton includes: Jefferson Township, Grant Township and Iroquois Township.
Forms are available in the Clerk’s Office or at www. in.gov/sos/elections
You will need a CAN-12 and CAN 34 with 10 signatures.