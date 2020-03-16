MOROCCO — Fourth-grade students from Morocco and Lake Village got an up-close look at the Indianapolis 500. On March 10, Morocco Elementary hosted a Mobile Trip from the 500 Festival & Indianapolis 500 Education Program, presented by Indiana University Health.
During the visit, students put classroom lessons into action at interactive, hands-on educational stations as they learned about the many careers of Indy Car, the science behind an Indy Car, the flags used during the race, the history and traditions of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the numbers of the 500, and driver equipment.