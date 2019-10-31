OXFORD - A Battle Ground woman was found dead around 8:51 p.m. Oct. 30 in Oxford with a Reticulated Python wrapped around her neck.
Indiana State Police state that first responders were called out to 609 North Dan Patch Drive in Oxford for a 911 call about an unresponsive female.
Medics arrived and attempted life saving measures on Laura Hurst, 36 of Battle Ground, IN but were unsuccessful.
Of the 140 snakes at the location, approximately 20 belonged to Hurst. Police claim that Hursts frequents the location approximately two times a week.
An autopsy will be performed on Friday which the police hope will give them an official cause of death. Senior Trooper Detective Josh Edwards is the lead investigator in the case with assistance from the Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigator, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County EMS and the Benton County Coroner’s Office. The case is ongoing.