MOROCCO — Career and technical education, or CTE, is education that directly prepares students for high-wage, high-demand careers. CTE covers many different fields, including health care, information technology, agriculture, hospitality and management and many more. CTE encompasses many different types of education, from classroom learning to certification programs to work-based learning opportunities outside the classroom. High school students involved in CTE are more engaged, perform better and graduate at higher rates.
- Taking one CTE class for every two academic classes minimizes the risk of students dropping out of high school.
- The average high school graduation rate for students concentrating in CTE programs is 93 percent, compared to an average national freshman graduation rate of 80 percent.
- 91 percent of high school graduates who earned 2-3 CTE credits enrolled in college.
Find out more about CTE at www.acteonline.org/why-cte/what-is-cte/.
- North Newton offers many CTE Pathways (Programs of Study): On NN Campus:
- Agriculture
- Architecture
- Business
- Education
- Health Sciences
- Hospitality
- Manufacturing
- Public Safety
- Transportation