KENTLAND - A meeting of the Newton County Retired Teachers Association will be held Thursday, October 17, at the Covenant Federated Church in Kentland. All retired teachers and guests are encouraged to attend the meeting at 9:30 for coffee, snacks, and the chance to visit prior to the meeting start at 10:00 am. Thespecial guest will be Charles Short, who is the new Area 3 Director of the Indiana RTA.
The business meeting will include a discussion of the possibility of merging the NCRTA with the Jasper County Retired Teachers Association. Input is needed to help decide the future of the NCRTA. Jasper County is open to the merger. Think about this important decision and be ready to vote at the meeting on October 17. If you have questions or want to share where you stand regarding the possible merger, please call (219) 474-6511.
The program during the meeting will be presented by local attorney Brigitte Washburn, who is also the Executive Director of SAGA: Senior and Adult Guardianship Advocates. She will be discussing this program that provides services for vulnerable adults.
Following the meeting, a luncheon catered by Murphy’s Deli will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, and much more. Make your reservation for the luncheon by calling (219) 474-6511. Bring your spouse or friend. Make a point to invite someone who is not an active member of the Retired Teachers.