BROOK - As summer winds to a close, the Brook Library is preparing to roll out a jam-packed event schedule for fall and winter. With programming for every age group, the library is hoping to see summer’s programming success flow into the school year.
“This summer we offered nearly 50 planned programs for patrons of all ages with a combined attendance topping 980,” said Director Krissy Wright. “These numbers are very encouraging as we get ready to transition into our fall and winter programming."
Mondays will be dedicated to the youngest participants, children ages 0-2 and their caregivers, with the Little Wigglers Storytime program. Starting August 19, participants can stop by the Brook Library every Monday at 4:00 to read, wiggle, and groove in this motor and sensory skills based program. This is a great program to allow interaction between infants as well as caregivers in a structured "Mommy and Me" setting.
Tuesdays are for the preschoolers. Starting August 20, children ages 3-5 (not enrolled in Kindergarten) canparticipate every Tuesday at 3:30 pm for Story Hour! An hour filled with books, games, crafts, snacks and more. Each week features a new topic filled with educational programming.
Wednesdays are wacky for children in grades K-5. Starting August 21, children can join the fun every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 pm for Wacky Wednesdays, a free program featuring games, crafts, Legos, snacks, learning, fun and more based around STEAM educational learning.
Teens can experience the fun every third Friday from 3:30 to 4:30 with Teen X-Treme. This program is participant driven and will largely depend on what our teens would like to do.
In addition to youth programming, the library also offers monthly movie nights and programming for adults.
“We are currently in the middle of our Medicare 101 series,” explains Wright. “This is an informational program led by a professional advisor to help area residents understand their Medicare plans and how to enroll.”
The library also has tech help classes and craft nights scheduled for this fall.
For more information about the free programming and resources offered at the library, you are encouraged to call 219-275-2471 or visit www.brook.lib.in.us.