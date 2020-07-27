EARL PARK — By order of the Governor, masks will be required in the library as of July 27th. With the community’s needs in mind during these often uncertain times, Earl Park Public Library wishes to remind you that they offer free Wi-Fi available at the library. They have also recently expanded our book sale inventory, including audiobooks and DVDs.
The Book Club selection for August is Follow the River by James Alexander Thom. It is a harrowing tale of Mary Ingles escape from captivity and her 1,000 mile journey home in the pioneer west. Based on a true story! Book club will meet August 25th, 2020 at 6PM. They are planning new video programs and special content to be added to their Facebook page as part of the upcoming ‘Fall into Fantasy’ Program at https://www.facebook.com/EarlParkPublicLibrary.
Earl Park Public Library is located at 102 East 5th Street, in beautiful Earl Park Indiana. If you have any questions you can contact them during normal business hours at (219) 474-6932.