KENTLAND - The Kentland Rotary Club met for their weekly luncheon on Tuesday, October 8 in the Kentland Community Center. Dr. Loretta Wernert from the Kentland Veterinarian Clinic was the guest speaker. Loretta is the Chairperson of the 4-H Building Committee in charge of the new 4-H Building at the Newton County Fairgrounds. She announced that the next phase of construction for the new building will be the installation of the ceiling and the heating and air conditioning system. While they are still researching the final details of the cost of this phase, current estimates are in the $50,000 to $60,000 range for both of these projects.
The timing of the new installation is a reflection of the positive interest from the community which she was very excited to share.
Dr. Wernert expressed the following phase after the ceiling and HVAC system installation will be the wall covering project, depending on the timing and level of contributions. Again she took the opportunity to express her appreciation to the community for the strong response to the needs of the building project.
It was announced that the Kentland Rotary Club will serve another Pancake Breakfast from 7:00 to 9:30 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019, to be held at the Kentland Trinity United Methodist Church. There is no charge but there will be a goodwill offering and all proceeds will be directed to the 4-H Building project. If anyone would like to donate directly to the project, Rotary will also be accepting checks made out to the Jasper Newton Foundation with Newton County 4-H Building in the memo line. Watch for more information.