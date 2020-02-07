KENTLAND - Former Newton County Republican Chairman Don Harris filed Feb. 5 for election to the office of Newton County Commissioner District 1, on the Republican ticket for the upcoming May 5th Primary.
"Having the pleasure of living in both ends of Newton County, 28 years in
Roselawn and 20 years in Kentland, has allowed me the unique experience of interacting and understanding the different mindsets that this county has," said Harris. "That experience will assist in fulfilling the role of County Commissioner and being able to serve and act in the best interests of the whole county, not just my district."
Harris says his goals as commissioner will be:
- Working together with the other commissioners and the council to ensure that Newton County grows, thrives and yet still maintains the country lifestyle. Reviewing and choosing the best contracts and partners for Newton County.
- Being accessible to everyone in the county to make sure your voice is heard and represented.
- Providing the necessary resources and allowing the Elected officials to run their offices as they see fit.
Don and his wife Linda currently live in Kentland where they run their own businesses.
Don owns and operates The Gentleman Restorations (formerly known as The
Gentleman Drywaller) which is a home remodeling and improvement company, for the last 19 years. Linda has the Law Office of Linda L. Harris.
The couple has one son, Payne, who is attending college at The American Music and Dramatic Academy in New York City.
Don graduated from North Newton High School in 1990, is a former Kentland Building Commissioner, and a former South Newton golf coach.