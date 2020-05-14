KENTLAND — Even virtual meetings can get heated, and that is exactly what happened when a request to pay overtime was questioned at the Town of Kentland's virtual meeting on May 13.
Kentland Town Council President Mike Rowe asked if a salary amendment needed to be made to pay four employees overtime ranging from $6.72 to $354.73.
"A couple of weeks ago we made the decision to send our workers home, but there was no communication about overtime," said Rowe. "They were sent home but they were still on call, I didn't know at that time that it would interfere with them getting overtime."
Kentland Town Clerk/Treasure Judy King informed the council that she would refuse to pay the overtime because it was not legal.
"If I pay them this overtime, it's coming back on me from the State Board of Accounts," said King. "I'm not going to go to jail for this."
King added that it started when all the employees began working part-time during the COVID-19 crisis.
"When I got the timesheets there was all of this overtime," said King. "I then asked for the actual hours worked an none of them had 80 hours but they got paid for 80 hours, and now there is a request for overtime. I don't understand how you can have overtime when you are sitting at home for four hours of your eight-hour workday."
Rowe answered that while the employees were home they were still on call and on the clock.
"Why should they get paid less than they normally do when it is something we asked them to do," said Rowe. "We were following the governor's guidelines."
Town Attorney Pat Ryan stepped in via phone and said there are two parts to this argument.
"There is a disagreement on policy which the council will always win because they set the policy," said Ryan. "The second part is about procedure which is up to the Town Clerk. The town council can vote to give the employees that money but it has to be done the right way. Make the motion to provide them a one-time bonus and move on."
"If they pay them a bonus, all employees should get a bonus and it all should be the same amount," King added.
The council decided to table the overtime request until they can look into the issue further.
In other personnel news, the council, by a 3-0 vote, approved to increase the rate of part-time police to $150 a day, up from $115, after it was requested by Town Marshal Julian Elson.
The council also voted 3-0 to increase the pay for a part-time sanitation driver to $17.50 an hour.