BROOK — The President of the United States once stood in Newton County, once kicked off his campaign right outside Brook, once made the ground beneath our feet the most important place to be in the nation, even if only for a day.
When William Howard Taft, the all-but-crowned successor to President Theodore Roosevelt, came to speak at Hazelden (an estate about five minutes out of Brook), he brought out a crowd of around 25,000 enthusiastic supporters. They viewed the spectacle from “two long rows of circus seats.” The event was, at the time, the largest political rally ever held in Northwestern Indiana. It was the largest gathering of people, period, in the region, a record that stood for over 20 years. Historians have termed it “the most celebrated historical event ever to occur in Newton County.”
And yet, so few are aware that such an event ever took place in Newton County. On Sept. 14, the Newton County Historical Society will dedicate an Indiana Historical Marker honoring the grounds where Taft began his campaign.
“We may be a small county,” said Kealy Myers, Vice President of the George Ade Historic Commission, “but there’s been a lot of history here.” And it’s true, but before this year, Newton County had zero historical markers like the one about to be dedicated. One of only four counties to not have a single one. And yet the Taft Rally Marker is now poised to be the county’s third.
Contacted by Casey Pfeiffer, Director of the Indiana Historical Marker Project, a little over two years ago, Newton County Economic Development Director Tim Myers became very passionate about bringing recognition to the fascinating yet underappreciated history of Newton County. A history buff himself, ideas sprang to his mind almost instantly: Bogus Island, the infamous criminal hideout once at the center of the now-drained Beaver Lake, for example. But what Pfeiffer was most interested in, Myers recounts, were the great people to come from Newton County.
And so the two devised a plan to celebrate some of the county’s hometown heroes: Sam Rice, the Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, whose marker stands proudly in his hometown of Morocco; Governor Warren T. McCray, the fierce opponent of the Ku Klux Klan and the only governor to ever hail from Newton County; and now, William Howard Taft, who while not being from Newton County, put the county on the map with his famous rally in 1908.
George Ade—the man who brought Taft here—was one of the most well-known celebrities of his time. He was a playwright, the first to ever have three shows running on Broadway concurrently. He was something of a political activist and brought many noted political figures to his home of Hazelden during its heyday. Ade was also a writer, a man who made his fame on the streets of Chicago, being able to oscillate seamlessly between the cityspeak and the country vernacular of the time, in an almost Twain-like manner. He gained notoriety as a reporter for the Chicago Daily News, but he used his capacity to create as a writer of short stories and a humorist as well.
Still, while Chicago brought him fortune, there was something he missed desperately about Newton County’s simple pleasures, the place that he truly called home. And so in 1904, he built the home of Hazelden, a property of 417 acres named after his grandparents’ home. Even he could not have predicted that in four short years, those vast, idyllic grounds would host the future President of the United States.