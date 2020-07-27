INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) wants to remind Hoosiers that the deadline to apply for energy assistance in Program Year 2020 is on July 31st. In addition to the standard Energy Assistance Program (EAP) benefit, a one-time payment of $350 is also available for Hoosiers financially impacted by COVID-19.
“I want to encourage anyone that needs help paying their energy bill to contact their local service provider to see if they qualify,” said Jacob Sipe, Executive Director of IHCDA.
The EAP is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) called the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). IHCDA, who administers the program in Indiana, works with a network of local service providers to assist more than 100,000 Hoosier households with the high cost of home energy.
In addition to the standard EAP benefit, IHCDA was awarded $17 million in additional funding from HHS to support individuals that have been financially impacted by COVID-19. This $350 benefit is available to both new applicants as well as individuals that have already received an energy assistance benefit during Program Year 2020.
Individuals that have already received an EAP benefit will not need to reapply for the additional assistance. However, they should contact their local service provider to see if they are eligible.
For more information, to see a list of eligibility requirements, and to apply, individuals should visit eap.ihcda.in.gov or call 2-1-1 and ask to speak with their local service provider.