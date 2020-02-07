KENTLAND - Mike Davis gave a presentation to the Kentland Rotary Club for the Kentland Economic Development Office. Davis is the Opportunity Zone (OZ) Task Force Director for the Kentland and surrounding rural area. Most areas that have been identified as Opportunity Zones are considered to be underserved for future development.
According to Davis, an area that is designated as an Opportunity Zone will be eligible for a capital gains tax treatment. This is to be accompanied with a proposed local economic development plan. The zones also become eligible for future Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) Grants to help fund strategic planning.
Davis stated that the improvement of infrastructure and broadband access has been identified as areas in need of immediate attention. Davis shared that they are in the early stages to develop a prospectus to identify areas of interest for potential investment. The Task Force Director ended by saying that focus groups will be needed so sooner or later, business and community members and leaders will be asked to participate.
The club also announced that they will be having their first fundraiser breakfast for 2020 on Saturday, March 7th from 7:00 to 9:30 AM at the Trinity United Methodist Church. Pancakes, biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, and sausage links will be served and carry out is available. Proceeds from the free will offering are in support of new fire equipment for the Kentland Fire Department. Their goal is to raise $2,000.