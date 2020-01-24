KENTLAND - On Tuesday, January 21 the Kentland Rotary Club met at the Kentland Community Center for lunch together. Susan Daniel gave her classification presentation for the club.
Daniel's presentation included her biography growing up as a child on small family farms. She shared of the responsibility she learned caring for farm animals and how the life lessons helped her develop her work ethic. Daniel expressed how the challenges of life growing up defines the uniqueness we each possess as adults. She also expressed the importance of passing family values on to your children. One lesson she shared reflects the work they fulfill in the family garden in the summer translates into the level of food they eat during the winter.
Susan began her working career working for Morris W. Holly and Son, a former bridge construction company in Kentland. Her current position is the Administrative Coordinator at Rogers Group stone quarry east of town.
It was announced that Vince Lowe, Narcotics Investigator for the Drug Task Force, will be giving a presentation to the Rotary Club membership at the Kentland Community Center. Members of the community are invited to attend the noon luncheon on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 to hear about the work that is done by Vince and his partner, K9 Batman.