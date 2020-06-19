LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — It was nearly 10 years ago that Jonna White's father (John Knapp) passed away after battling Alzheimer’s for many years. That battle and the heart-wrenching journey as his mental and physical state declined is what motivated her to take on the Ride To End Alzheimer's.
The Ride To End Alzheimer's, a one-day cycling fundraising event where every dollar raised supports the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts to discover methods of treatment and prevention for Alzheimer’s disease, took White from her home in Rensselaer to Lowell Sunday, June 14. During that 45-mile ride, she made several stops in Lincoln Township, where she grew up, to honor her father.
"When I learned of my dad’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, I accepted it and hoped for the best," stated White. "My family focused on treasuring everyday moments and began appreciating the time when my father seemed present. I leaned on my sisters, they leaned on me, and we did everything we could to help my mother, our father’s primary caregiver. We all looked for opportunities to find humor to offset our difficult situation. We had to laugh so we wouldn’t cry."
"I am participating in the inaugural Alzheimer’s Association Ride to End ALZ for my parents," White added."
White stopped in Lincoln Township to see her many friends and family, but also made sure to stop at Frankie's, her dad's favorite lunch spot, and at the American Legion and the Lincoln Township Fire Department since he was a member of both.
"I have received tremendous support and I couldn't have done this without them," said White. "I am also riding in honor of my Mom. Her commitment and dedication to my father and his care were incredibly admirable. Watching the mental and physical decline of a loved one is heart-wrenching. Especially when you are powerless to prevent the continuing fragmentation."
White, a 1984 graduate of North Newton and an avid cyclist, was immediately drawn to the cause when it was first announced in 2018. But the inaugural Ride To End Alzheimer's was pushed back to 2020, and then with the concerns over COVID-19, this first ride had to be done virtually with all the cyclists riding their miles on their own.
As an advocate to help prevent or find a cure for Alzheimer’s, White has raised more than $8,000 and is preparing for the second Ride To End Alzheimer's scheduled for this October in Austin, Texas.
"This means so much to me as both my father and grandmother had Alzheimer's," added White. "I know what it does to a family, all the pain it causes. The hardest part of my Alzheimer’s journey was watching my hero be destroyed by the disease. I watched my dad slip away, and was powerless to stop it. I couldn’t save my father, but I can raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research so that future generations diagnosed with the disease and their loved ones don’t feel so powerless."
To donate to White's second planned Ride To End Alzheimer's visit - https://act.alz.org/goto/jonnawhite.