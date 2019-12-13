GOODLAND — Back by popular demand, the Cvelbar Family of Valparaiso will be doing a Christmas Concert on December 22, 2019, at 10:00 AM (CST)
The Cvelbar Family Band: Scott, Mary, Miles, and Annalee have been playing music together for over nine years. The band plays gospel music across several musical forms: gospel, hymns, blues, country, rock. and bluegrass.
Scott has been a member of the B.A.D. Bluegrass Band; director of the Blues Project, an independent non-profit project in the Porter County community; plays bass in Haven’s Gate rock band, and does solo acoustic venues.
The Cvelbar Family Band is a real musical and spiritual treat due to its broad range of musical venues. Scott also teaches social studies at NEO Vista High School in Portage.
If you are in the musical arts there is much to glean from Scott. All are invited. A small Christmas sweet gift will be given to all children present Sunday morning at this concert.