NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Public Library began offering curbside delivery of materials as part of its phased reopening plan in response to COVID-19. This service has become popular and has been well-used, and Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn staff continue to provide curbside delivery for those patrons who request it.
“Some patrons may be uncomfortable entering public buildings, may be physically unable, or time may prevent others from coming in, so curbside delivery is an easy solution for them, and another way we can provide Library services," stated Library Director Mary K. Emmrich.
Patrons interested in using curbside service, or with questions about any Library services should contact Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 219/992-3490; Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664; or Roselawn Library at 219/345-2010.
As always, Library Director Mary K. Emmrich is happy to answer questions or address concerns. You may contact her at 219/992-3490, or via email at director@newton.lib.in.us.