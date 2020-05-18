NEWTON COUNTY —COVID-19 Immune Response tests are now available locally through appointment with The Screening Outlet.
This blood test checks for a type of antibody called immunoglobulin G (IgG) that is the result of past or recent exposure to COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus (this is not a test for an active infection). The human body produces IgG antibodies as part of the immune response to the virus. It usually takes around 10 to 18 days to produce enough antibodies to be detected in the blood.
Test results may help identify if you were previously exposed to the virus and, if exposed, can check whether or not your body has produced antibodies. Currently, the FDA supports antibody testing with the following important points:
• Antibody tests can playa critical role in the fight against COVID-19
• Testing can help identify who may have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 infection, and potentially developed an immune response
• Right now, it is unclear whether these individuals may be less susceptible to infection, but in the future, broad use of antibody tests and clinical follow-up will provide more information on this point
• Experience with other viruses suggests that individuals who have antibodies, provided they are recovered and not currently infected with the virus, may be able to resume work and other daily activities in society
Multiple sources, including the CDC and healthcare experts, recommend you discuss your test results and whether to return to work with your healthcare provider and employer.
• If you were never diagnosed with COVID-19, this test can help determine if you may have been previously exposed to the virus.
• If you were diagnosed with COVID-19, this test can check whether or not your body has produced antibodies.
In addition to the test price $119.00, an additional $10.30 PWN Service Fee will be collected on behalf of PWN HeaIth and its affiliated professional entities for independent physician oversight of lab testing. Collection fees not included.
Individuals can have COVID~ 19 testing fully paid by their health plan or the government, with no out of pocket cost, when billed to the health plan or the government.
This type of testing is available at The Screening Outlet, contact Chris at 219-964-9221.
QuestDirect provides an alternative option where you can conveniently shop and pay online. An independent physician will provide oversight and order your testing.
You may be able to submit the expenses associated with this testing to your Health Savings Account, Flexible Spending Account, Health Reimbursement Account, or similar account for reimbursement. Please check with your health account administrator.