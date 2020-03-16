With the current health crisis affecting every part of our country, and the world. We make the following suggestions for those who gather to worship or gather for meetings, and other gatherings. It is hoped that these suggestions will give assurance that all procedures are being utilized to make our facilities safe and healthy while going about important spiritual and social connections. These suggestions come from the need for people to be able to worship without anxiety.
While in the church: Address all issues related to service and meeting times, size of gathering, changes in service times and events and with humor when possible. IF you gather 250 people or more, consider cancelation.,
Modify social contact procedures to provide personal space considerations. Avoid hugs and shaking hands. Encourage people to greet one another with simple, non-physical gestures such as smiles, a hand over their heart or other gestures of Christian love.
Modify worship practices of “greeting time” “to eliminate physical touching, perhaps singing a greeting song instead.
Carefully think through the preparation and distribution of communion elements. Those preparing, serving and officiating should sanitize their hands. The use of gloves, especially for those involved in preparation and serving, might be helpful. Consider offering individual cups and pre-cut bread at stations, with the server handing the bread to the individual. Alternately, prepared juice and bread is available in individually sealed packets.
Offerings: the ushers should pass and handle the offering plates. If the pew is too wide for him/her to reach across, possibly the offering plate should be placed at the alter (communion table) and do an “offering march.”
Refreshments: If you have coffee, cookies , etc. before or after service consider suspending it or a gloved server distribute. No self service.
Disinfection: Normal cleaning will occur weekly and before special events; Disinfectants will be used (bleach, Lysol, alcohol, etc.) to clean frequently touched and common areas – doorknobs, counter tops, faucets, light switches, and handles, hand rails before special events will be practiced.
Pastoral Care:: Find ways to encourage connection with those who may be alone, whether at home or in a nursing home, etc. Send cards when appropriate. Make phone calls. Establish volunteers to regularly make phone calls, etc., to assure these dear ones that they are not being ignored or forgotten. Visits by the pastor will be preceded by a phone call from him, if you need a visit for personal needs don’t hesitate to call him. You and he will determine if a visit is appropriate.
Basic home precautions:
If you are feeling ill, stay home. Don’t delay seeking medical attention if you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
Wash hands frequently and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
Maintain social distance and practice good respiratory hygiene (cough and sneeze into tissue or bent elbow, etc.)
Stock up on – but do not hoard – fluids and healthy foods, anti-inflammatory drugs, decongestants, etc.
Use basic disinfectants (bleach, Lysol, alcohol, etc.) to clean frequently touched areas – doorknobs, counter tops, faucets, light switches, and handles.