MOROCCO — It took nearly two and a half hours of discussion and several different motions and votes, but the Newton County Council approved $550,000 in funding for Lake Township to purchase a 2016 Rosenbauer Demo ladder/aerial fire truck.
Lake Township Trustee Nikki Hanger and several members of the Lake Township Volunteer fire department requested money from the county’s landfill funds to help them purchase the first ladder/aerial truck in all of Newton County.
“We are open to any options,” said Hanger. “This would not only be an asset for Lake Township but would be used to help others in Newton County that we provide mutual aid for.”
The council was truly split on the issue and how to fund the request.
“I believe other fire departments would like to be a part of this discussion for a ladder truck,” said Councilmember Pat Mulligan. “I think we should table it until we can get them all together. I have had two departments, Goodland and Kentland, tell me this is ridiculous. These things should be paid for by doing fundraisers and not paid out of landfill money.”
The first motion made on the issue came from Councilmember David Atkinson for a $225,000 grant, and a $225,000 zero percent loan paid back over 10 years, with the township coming up with the remaining $100,000 by using funds it already had that had been earmarked for some new ball fields.
That motion failed.
“I would like to see more of a two-thirds loan and one-third grant,” said Councilmember Tim Lohr.
“I have nothing against Lake Township but we would never utilize their ladder truck,” said Commissioner Kyle Conrad, who also serves as Brook-Iroquois Township Fire Chief. “We have Rensselaer, Remington, and Watseka that would better serve us. This would primarily help just the north end of the county.”
Councilmember Abbey Rossiter said that it is the council’s job to fund projects like this that will help improve the safety of the county as well as its residents.
Councilmember Michael Mark said he wouldn’t be against helping fund two ladder trucks, one for the north end and one for the south end. “That would benefit the county substantially,” he added.
The next motion came from Carlson and it was for a $200,000 grant to Lake Township for the ladder truck and it would be up to them to find a way to fund the remaining $350,000. That motion passed 5-2 with Mulligan and Rossiter voting no. Rossiter said she voted no because she wanted to give the township a $275,000 grant and a $275,000 zero percent 10-year loan to fund the truck.
More discussion followed about the $150,000 the township currently has that came from the county and was earmarked for new ball fields. Hanger said at the meeting she was not ready for any more projects like that at this time, and she would be willing to use that money toward the truck instead.
However, both the council, and commissioners would have to agree to allow the township to do that, and there was a chance that the truck would be purchased by a department from New Jersey if Lake Township couldn’t purchase the truck quickly.
Rossiter followed up with a motion for a $350,000 zero percent loan for Lake Township so that they could finalize the purchase of the truck.
That motion passed 4-3 with Rossiter, Atkinson, Mick Vanderwall, and Mark voting yes, while Mulligan, Lohr, and Carlson voted no.
Conrad asked if the precedent of funding a ladder truck was for the entire percentage or for the total amount approved today. The council said the precedent that they made was for a $200,000 grant and a $350,000 loan for a ladder truck.
“We will have to revisit this because the commissioners’ request was for the $550,000 to be a total grant,” said Conrad.
At that commissioners’ meeting, Conrad said he had concerns about how much the township or department had to put toward the purchase and that other departments will be looking to purchase new trucks as well.
Commissioner Tim Drenth added that he was leaning toward a total grant for the purchase of the new truck because it is so badly needed in the county, and that would give the council room to negotiate.
In other news from the April 9 council meeting, Rossiter asked if there was anything the council could do to help the residents who are suffering due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Is there a way that we can lower our income tax rate for several months to help our residents,” asked Rossiter.
Mark said he is looking into giving the township more landfill money to help with poor relief.
Council attorney Jim Reed said that he will look into the procedures and get back to the council.
Conrad said that the county is looking into using $50,000 of its emergency fund money that would be matched by the United Way to help employees in the tourism and food services industry that have been affected by the virus crisis. The money would be given through the Jasper Newton Foundation in the form of vouchers and gift cards. The council said they were all supportive of that initiative.
In other action, the council approved a $400,000 additional funding request from the commissioners for costs related to moving the 911 office to the Government Center along with other department moves.
A $140,000 request for a new building to house salt at the highway department was denied 4-3 with Mulligan, Rossiter, Atkinson, and Mark voting to deny the request, while Carlson, Lohr, and Vanderwall voted to approve it. The council informed the commissioners to have that request in next year’s budget.