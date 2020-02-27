INDIANA - Indiana conservation officers are offering several free Indiana hunter education courses ahead of the 2020 Spring Turkey Season, which runs April 22 through May 10. Youth Turkey Season is April 18-19.
Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986 is required to pass a hunter education course to get a hunting license. Students are required to attend the entire course in order to take the test. There is no minimum age; however, students younger than 11 years old are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Hunter education courses are taught by conservation officers and volunteer instructors. Topics covered include safe firearm use and handling while hunting, as well as in the home; hunter ethics and responsibility; game identification; and conservation management.
Advance registration is preferred and can be completed by finding the course nearest you at indianahuntereducation.com. Class sizes are limited depending on the facility. Walk-ins may be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Specific details can be found on the registration page for each class.
The following local courses are being offered by Indiana Conservation Officers. Students must attend both sessions.
Jasper County
Rensselaer Youth Center
910 S. Sparling Ave.
Rensselaer, IN 47978
April 3, 6 – 9 p.m. CT
April 4, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. CT