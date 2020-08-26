INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has opened the application process for the second round of Community Development Block grants for 2020.
The following programs are accepting applications this round: Stormwater Improvements and Wastewater/Drinking Water.
Round two proposals are being accepted until 11:59 p.m. ET Sept. 24. However, applicants are encouraged to submit by 4 p.m. ET as there will be no technical support available after that time. Final applications are due by 11:59 p.m. ET Nov. 20, with funding awards announced Dec. 17.
Proposal submission will be collected via the electronic Grants Management System (eGMS). Instructions can be found at www.in.gov/ocra/cdbg. Grant Administrators will be able to access and create proposals within eGMS starting Aug. 31 in conjunction with planned updates to the user interface.
These planned updates will greatly enhance the user experience, allow for the addition of programs into the system, and will require little additional training to complete and submit proposals and applications.
Funding for all CDB grant programs comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is administered by OCRA.
Indiana distributes CDB grant funds to rural communities to assist units of local government with various community projects to include: improving infrastructure, downtown revitalization, public facilities improvements, and economic development.