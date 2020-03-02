KENTLAND — It was a good turnout for the Feb. 21 showing of the I Am Eleven documentary hosted by the South Newton 5th Grade Leadership Team.
“I was so impressed with the turnout, and the participation from the kids as well as parents and grandparents in the activities after the film,” said South Newton Elementary Counselor Laura Zak. “It was encouraging to see so many families supporting the development of these kids and their world views. The film is important, and I hope that it provided opportunities for some valuable conversations between our 5thgraders and their families.”
The film directed by Genevieve Bailey explores, with humor and heart, the lives of 11-year-olds from around the world who share their thoughts on a variety of subjects including love, family and the future. Afterward, the team encouraged participants to share their own thoughts of what it feels like being an 11-year-old.
“I learned that it takes a lot of hard work to put together a program like this,” said Briley Iseminger of the 5th Grade Leadership Team.
The event was possible through funding from John and Kathy Cassidy and a 4-Star Initiative Grant.
The funding for the event will also be used to create opportunities for the 5th-grade classrooms to connect with other classrooms, which have watched the documentary, all across the world. The program also features a pen pal program and other classroom lessons.
The South Newton 5th graders will also get to Skype with the film director Genevieve Bailey at a later date.
“I learned about the opinions of a lot of 11-year-olds around the world, and we are all the same and different too,” said Misty Dillion of the 5th Grade Leadership Team.