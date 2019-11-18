ONGOING
The Amateur Radio Association of Newton County Indiana meets the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Morocco Lions Club, located at 705 North Polk St. in Morocco. The public and all Amateur Radio Operators are invited. Listen to the ARANCI group on 145.330 and/or 442.925 on your scanners.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet every Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kentland.
Now through end of April
LITTLE WIGGLERS: Children ages 0-2 and their caregivers can stop by the Brook Library every Monday at 4:00 to read, wiggle and groove in this motor and sensory skills based program. Call 219-275-2471 for more information or to register for this free program.
STORY HOUR: Children ages 3-5 (not enrolled in Kindergarten) can join us every Tuesday at 3:30 pm for the Brook Library’s Story Hour! An hour filled with books, games, crafts, snacks and more. To register for this free program, call 219-275-2471
WACKY WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays are Wacky at the Brook Public Library! Children in grades K-5 can join us every Wednesday of the month from 3:30 to 4:30 pm for Wacky Wednesday, a free program featuring games, crafts, snacks, learning, fun and more.
Every 3rd Friday through the end of April
TEEN X-TREME: Every 3rd Friday of the month is Teen X-Treme at the Brook Library! Teens in grades 6 -12 will get to help decide the programming! Games, crafts, food, and friends.
Nov. 23
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #280 is sponsoring Crafts for the Holidays on Saturday, November 23 at the Remington Primary School (300 E. Michigan St.) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST. Breakfast and lunch will be available throughout the day.
Nov. 25
The next Newton County Historical Society meeting will take place Monday, Nov. 25 at the Newton County Government Center in Morocco. Tonye VanWienen, director of the Newton County Ambulance Service will be the guest speaker and his program will be on the history and duties of the Newton County Ambulance Service. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. CST. Following the meeting there will be refreshments.
Nov. 26
Fall Pallet Craft at the Brook Public Library. Don’t say goodbye to fall just yet! Anyone ages 15 and up can come to the library at 5:00 pm to make a cute wooden pallet sign. Supplies are provided for this free program. To register, call 219-275-2471.
Nov. 28
The First Christian Church in Brook, located at 105 W. Broadway St., will be hosting a Community Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST. A free will offering will be accepted. If you have a group of more than five people and wish to sit together please call for reservations by 2 p.m. Nov. 27 (219-275-2111). Carryouts will be available.
Dec. 9
There will be a board meeting of the Newton County Health Department on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Government Center in Morocco and is open to the public.
Dec. 14
The 3rd Annual Brook Christmas Festival, presented by the Brook Library and the Brook United Methodist Church, will be held Dec. 14th at the Brook UMC. Open to all, children can visit Santa for gifts, pictures, and crafts from 10:00-12:00. The Cookie Walk and Local Vendors will be open from 10:00-1:00, and a free will offering lunch of Chili Hot Dogs and all the fixings will be served.