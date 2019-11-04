KENTLAND — Alex Kindig, Indiana State FFA Creed contestant, presented the FFA Creed one more time prior to leaving to compete in Indianapolis later in the week at the National FFA Convention. Kindig said that he is grateful to represent, “A school as great as ours.” Kindig is also representing all of Indiana FFA. He thanked the school, Mr. Armbruster, other teachers, and the many community members who have all helped prepare him for this contest. The board all wished him well and Mr. Hall’s final words were to, “Go be yourself.”
Elementary Principal, Miss Amber DeYoung, said she is happy to report that the elementary had a 96% attendance rate at their parent-teacher conferences. She added that their conferences were student led and that this communication is essential for a successful year. She complimented her teachers for their efforts in making the contacts with the parents. DeYoung additionally praised the performance of the 2nd and 3rd graders in their music program earlier in the month. Music teacher, Beth Moore, did an incredible job putting together the performance attended by more than 150 people. The elementary will be doing Junior Achievement (JA) on Wednesday before Fall Break. Miss DeYoung thanked the volunteers for their time and positive influence on the students. To conclude her report, DeYoung reported on the progress of the Dyslexia screenings. They have completed grades one through five and will screen the kindergartners next semester. The state only requires grades K-2 to be screened.
Mrs. Tansey Mulligan, Middle School Principal, also reported on successful conferences. She spoke about community partners and purposeful programming in conjunction with these outside agencies. Something they offered parents at the conferences was 1:1 technology help. Parents had support by staff members in logging onto their child’s Harmony account and frequently visited sites used in their child’s daily routines at school. Mulligan praised Captain Cothran for his attention to educating students during Red Ribbon Week about drug abuse and especially the explicit conversations on the dangers of vaping.
Superintendent Casey Hall spoke positively about conference feedback and applauded the efforts of the students and staff. As the weather is getting cooler, Hall commented on eLearning and stated that although cancelling school is not ideal, he will do whatever is needed to keep kids safe. A big congratulations to the South Newton Volleyball team, coach Robbins, and her staff for their sectional win. This marks the first sectional volleyball win in over thirty years. Mr. Hall also wished Alex and the FFA a safe and successful trip to National Convention in Indianapolis.