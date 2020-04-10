NEWTON COUNTY — What was your favorite type of block when you were a child? Purdue Extension-Newton County hosted several block party events this winter. Block Party Events engaged parents/guardians in block play with their children with the goal that families would continue block play at home. Parents and children rotated through five stations with different types of blocks, each station focused on a different area of development. With guided support, children can learn while playing. The five stations highlighted at the events were:
- math
- science
- literacy (pre-reading and language)
- social
- physical (gross and fine motor development)
Children need experiences to be stimulating, fun and interactive. Adults can guide children’s early learning experiences and use blocks as tools to support their development. Parents are encouraged to play more on the floor with their children. Watch as they build before adding gentle suggestions to help the play develop. Talk with your child about what he/she is doing.
Blocks are a great tool for learning math skills. Children can learn counting, sizes, adding and subtracting and sorting. Some questions you could ask or suggestions you could offer include: How may blue blocks do you have? Try this smaller block and see if it fits. Add two more blocks to the tower. Let’s find all the green blocks and put them away first.
Children can also learn science skills when playing with blocks. Skills such as observation, comparison, guessing and experimenting are just a few skills they can learn. As a child builds structures, encourage them to observe their work, ask questions and plan or predict what will happen next. “What would happen if you set the big rectangle block on the round column block? How do you think your castle would be different if you used foam bocks instead of cardboard blocks?
To encourage new words and pre-reading skills, keep your child thinking and talking. Use phrases such as: Tell me about…, What would happen if…?, What do you think…? Make signs for their buildings so they can see writing and words every day.
Social skills and physical skills are also encouraged through block play as children learn to work together, solve problems, and use self-control. When playing with blocks children also gain eye-hand coordination and develop small and large muscles.
Block parties were held at the Newton County Public Libraries in Lake Village and Lincoln and also for the Head Start Programs in Goodland and Rensselaer this winter. Hopefully we will be able to host more programs soon. In the meantime, if you would like a booklet with more prompts and suggestions for making the most of your block play time, contact Deb Arseneau at arseneau@purdue.edu or 219-285-8620 x 2800.