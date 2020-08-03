JASPER and NEWTON COUNTIES — The Growing Patch Learning Center in Remington and the Goodland Early Learning Center, opening this summer, are looking to make several hires.
The Growing Patch is looking to hire an assistant teacher and a cook, while the Goodland Early Learning Center is searching for a cook, an assistant teacher, and a lead teacher.
Currently, the Growing Patch is the only licensed childcare center in Jasper County. It has a capacity of 58 total seats, which The Jasper Newton Foundation states is not nearly enough to serve the 2,352 children aged 0-5 in Jasper County.
The Growing Patch opened in March 2018 and in January 2020 partnered with Right Steps Child Development Centers of Tippecanoe County. Right Steps has more than 40 years of experience operating successful quality early childhood education centers and has taken over operations of The Growing Patch. The nonprofit board of The Growing Patch remains the lead governing, fundraising, and community outreach body for the center.
"Building a strong system of high-quality early childhood education is a goal of the Jasper Newton Foundation and we will soon witness the opening of a 28-seat early learning center in Goodland, Indiana this summer," stated the Foundation.
The Goodland ELC will become the only licensed childcare center in Newton County once it opens.
Recently a community survey of the two counties showed a majority of residents were concerned about the lack of quality childcare in the area.
" The Jasper Newton Foundation has been doing some research on the need for access to early childhood education in Jasper and Newton counties," the Foundation stated. "Our community members are acutely aware of this challenge. The Jasper Newton Foundation’s research efforts over the last year have put real numbers behind the narrative that the lack of licensed child care in Newton and Jasper Counties is a serious and costly problem that affects our community socially, educationally, and economically. Research data and community feedback have shown that in both counties."
According to the surveys:
78% of stakeholders believe that childcare and Pre-K offerings in the community are weak to very weak. Stakeholder survey respondents shared that in recent years quality employees have been lost due to the lack of childcare available to single-parent families.
Among people 25-34 years old, Pre-K education and childcare tied for the second-highest educational priority along with College Readiness. The highest priority was STEM education.
Participants in the Foundation's “Kids and Families” Focus Group were keenly aware of the inadequate Pre-K infrastructure in both counties. They expressed concern about the long-term ramifications of poor Pre-K options on student pathways and outcomes.
"Early education of our youngest community members is not 'babysitting' - we believe it is growing amazing humans who will one day contribute as members of our workforce and grow their own families here," said Foundation Executive Director Brienne Hooker. "Access to quality education at an early age is critical to the brain development of necessary social and emotional skills that can bring a higher quality of life to the child and our communities."
For more information call Maureen Inman at the Goodland ELC - 765-742-4033 x 6961 or Margaret Schreyer at the Growing Patch - 219-208-3097 x 6971.