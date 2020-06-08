BROOK — Sometimes thinking outside of the box actually leads you right back into the box or in George Ade Memorial Health Care Center’s case it leads to the Chatter Box.
The Chatter Box, which is the name coined for the three-sided plexiglass partitioning that was built by the George Ade Memorial Health Care Center that allows for its residents to go outside and visit with family while maintaining mandated separation.
“This provides for a safe, open-air visit with sunshine without some of the restrictions,” said Scott James, George Ade Memorial Health Care Center Administrator. “This gives family members the ability to see each other in whole and gives our residents that more complete visiting feel.
James got the idea from a nursing home forum as the first of its kind started out west.
“We are, however, the only facility in the area and maybe in the entire state that has this,” said James.”
James credits his maintenance workers for constructing the s Chatter Box that is safely anchored. In-between each visit, the Chatter Box gets wiped down and sanitized.
The Chatter Box had its first trial on June 3 and it was an immediate success.
“They were elated,” said James. “We figure the popularity is just going to rise with it, so we will schedule its use. We are looking at booking it Monday through Friday in 30-minutes or hour increments. It will also be available to be scheduled for some hours on the weekends by appointments.”
George Ade Memorial Health Care Center has also been using mass notifications for the past two weeks to give daily updates to family members.
“We give out the overall condition of the facility on a daily basis to let family members have peace of mind,” added James. “Our residents and staff are COVID free.”
Call the center at (219) 275-2531 to learn more about the Chatter Box or to set up a visit.