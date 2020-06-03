KENTLAND — It was not a good night for the majority of incumbents in Newton County on June 2.
With a voter turnout of 27.22 percent with 2,695 ballots cast out of 9,902 registered voters, three challengers defeated incumbents for the Republication nomination in the June 2 Primary, while one incumbent narrowly won in a three-person race.
In Newton County contested races in the Republican Party, Glen Butch Cain received 1,521 votes (72.78 percent) to defeat incumbent Mickey Read 569 votes (27.22 percent) for the party's nomination for Commissioner District 3.
Jenni Swartz picked up 52.27 percent of the votes (1,081) to get the nomination for Treasurer over incumbent Terri Knowles (987 votes, 47.73 percent).
Steve Snell edged out longtime incumbent Chris Knochel for the Republican Party's nomination for Surveyor. Snell received 1,070 votes (51.49 percent), while Knochel had 1,008 votes (48.51 percent).
In the race for Commissioner District 1, incumbent Kyle Conrad won with just 40.65 percent of the votes (856) as challengers Trisha Dowden (692 votes, 32.86 percent), and Don Harris (558 votes, 26.50 percent) split the majority of the votes for that position.
In the other two local contested races, Deborah Miller defeated Tim Drenth 96 votes to 71 for Lincoln Precinct 2 Committeeman for the Republican Party, and David Atkinson edged out Paula Knapp 85 votes to 80 for Lincoln 3 Precinct Committeeman.
Running unopposed in the Republican Party Primary and advancing to the General Election in November included Jessica Firkins for Clerk, Scott McCord for Coroner, and Abbey Rossiter, Mick Vanderwall, and Matt Gibson for County Council.
No Democrats filed for Newton County offices in the Primary but the Democrat Party could caucus in candidates for the General Election by June 30 at noon.
A total of 2,181 ballots were cast for the Republican Party, while just 514 ballots were cast for the Democrat Party in the Primary for Newton County June 2.