MOROCCO — The cause of a fire that gutted a downtown Morocco building late Oct. 23 and early Oct. 24 has been ruled undetermined by a state fire marshal as the investigation is ongoing.
The Morocco Fire Department was called to the scene on State Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 and mutual aid was received from the fire departments from Brook, Lake Township, Rensselaer, and an additional aerial truck from Lowell also responded but wasn’t used. The firefighters cleared the scene at 2 a.m. the next morning.
The building which most recently was the home to a Mexican recent is considered a total loss, however, the fire departments were able to contain the fire from spreading to the adjoining building.
“We used more than 70,000 gallons of water fighting the fire,” said Morocco Fire Chief Jeremy Vanderwall. “No injuries were reported and the neighboring building was unharmed by the fire but did receive some smoke damage.”
Vanderwall added that no electricity or gas was going to the building and the time of the fire and it was hard to tell what the ignition source was.
“The fire marshal walked the building with its investigator dog and samples were taken to be tested,” added Vanderwall.
The building is owned by the estate of Wayne Parsons.