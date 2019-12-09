GOODLAND — On December 6, 2019 at approximately 5:12PM, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to CR 600E and CR 1700S, near Goodland, for a single vehicle crash involving a utility pole.
Through the course of the investigation it was found that 25-year-old Edward Jones of Goodland was traveling southbound on CR 600E, south of CR 1700S in a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a NIPSCO Utility pole. The driver and the passenger were treated at the scene.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Goodland Fire Department, Newton County EMS, Newton County REMC and NIPSCO.