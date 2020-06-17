BROOK — The Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library advanced to Phase 3 of its reopening plan and officially reopened its doors on June 15, 2020 after nearly 3 months of virtual services. While the staff is excited to welcome their patrons back to the building, Director Krissy Wright stresses that restrictions are in place as safety precautions are still a top priority.
In addition to strict safety protocols for staff, visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and practice good hand and respiratory hygiene, and maintain social distancing. Masks and sanitizer are available at the door for all visitors. Self-scanning stations have been set up to reduce contact between workers and patrons, and enhanced cleaning protocols have been put in place.
While Phase 3 offers an increase in services offered over Phase 2, traditional services are not yet fully restored.
An overview of Phase 3 services:
- Limited number of patrons in the building
- “Grab ‘n Go Browsing” only – 30 minute visit limit with no in-house material use
- Patron services available will include materials check out and return, holds, copies, faxes, computer and Wi-Fi use
- Curbside pickup available upon request
- Wireless printing via Princh – print from home or your mobile device
- Virtual Summer Reading for all ages via Beanstack (paper versions available upon request)
- Virtual Programming available via Facebook and YouTube
- Take-home activity bags available for pickup
- Closed Saturdays
Wright also asks parents to help prepare children for the new environment. “Facemasks and Plexiglas shields can be scary and uninviting. All of the toys have been put away, and the play-places are blocked off. We can’t give physical hugs or high-fives. It’s going to be a different feeling, but we still want them to know they are safe and welcome when they come to see us,” encouraged Wright.
While the hope is to keep progressing in a forward direction, Wright stated that a drastic increase in either state or local COVID numbers could prompt a regression back to Phase 2. “We’re doing everything we can to keep our patrons and our staff safe, and we appreciate our patrons reciprocating that effort.”