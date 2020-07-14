MCCLELLAN TOWNSHIP — A 35-year old male from Brook had to be extricated and airlifted after rear-ending a semi on U.S. 41 neat CR 400 N Tuesday (July 14).
Newton County 9-1-1 received reports of a vehicle that had rear-ended a semi on northbound US 41 near CR 400 N. (3 miles north of US 41 and SR 14) at 1:58 p.m.
The preliminary investigation indicates a semi-tractor and trailer, driven by a 51-yea-old Francesville, IN man, was in the passing lane signaling to turn left onto CR 400N to go west. A northbound passenger SUV driven by a 35-year-old Brook, IN man was also traveling northbound behind the semi. The passenger car rear-ended the semi-trailer causing the passenger vehicle to become lodged under the semi-trailer.
The vehicles came to rest on CR 400N, west of US 41. The semi driver was uninjured. The driver of the passenger car (sole occupant) was extricated by fire personnel and flown by Lutheran Air to Christ Advocate in Oak Lawn, IL. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
U.S. 41 was closed in this area for 1.5 hours.
Any witnesses to this crash are encouraged to contact Sgt. Wilson at 219-474-5661.
Names are not being released at this time as the crash remains under investigation.
Newton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Newton County Reserves, Drug Task Force, Indiana State Police, Morocco Fire, Lake Township Fire, Newton County EMS, and Lutheran Air.