BROOK — The Board of Trustees of the Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library unanimously voted to shift the library to a fine free operation. Patrons will no longer be charged late fees for any overdue materials. This is a growing trend with public libraries across the country, and studies show it improves both return rate and circulation numbers.
Director Krissy Wright consulted with many directors from around the state before providing her recommendation to the board. “I received glowing reviews from each director I spoke with. Not a single one regretted doing away with late fees,” stated Wright.“All existing late fees in our system have been erased, and any patron accounts that were frozen due to late fees have been adjusted back to good standing.”
Wright hopes that this will encourage former patrons, who stopped using the library due to negligent accounts, to once again start taking advantage of all the library has to offer.
Wright specified that this motion only includes items with overdue fees, not lost or damaged item charges. Those fees will remain in place, and patrons will still be held accountable for respecting library property.
Wright hopes that it will help boost patron morale. “We know there is a lot going on in the world, and we hope that this will be one less worry for our patrons,” stated Wright. “We’re here to serve our public, and I think this is one more way to show our dedication to that mission.”