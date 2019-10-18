The 2019-20 campaign of the Brook-Iroquois Township Community Fund is now underway. Letters will be arriving soon in your mailbox. All of the donations go directly to local agencies and volunteer groups that help local citizens in so many ways.
The Community Fund was founded by Mary Ann Curts and others in Brook in the 1960s. Their goal was to give one time from the community to the various organizations like American Cancer Society, Heart Fund, etc. Well, those organizations requests just kept on coming several times a year. So about 10 years ago the committee switched to all local groups to help the people here at home.
Your donations help everything from the Crisis Center to the Scouts. This year They have added the Back Pack Program. Every Friday of the school year, this program provides about six items of food for children at the elementary school to take home in their back pack for the weekend, to make sure there is food in the household and available to the child.