BROOK — Brook is making progress on water and drainage issues. Nick Snodgrass reported on the strategies and advancements for the continuation of the water problem investigations. He put a catch basin in to fix the tile on West Washington Street and repaired tiles on Fletcher Street that were constructed from flimsy plastic. Yoder’s have more tile cleaning to do as well. The town is also planning to raise the manholes and discussed quotes. Some of the new water meters have sustained damage due to lack of awareness and carelessness.
Town attorney, Jacob Ahler, will need to draft an ordinance to recover replacement costs incurred when antennas or lids are damaged. The town arbitrated paying to replace the plastic pieces once and thereafter having residents pay for the repairs.
Ryan Davidson, Vice President of the Community Club, requested financial assistance for a dance that the club wants to host in lieu of the haunted house this year. The board is in favor of continuing the fireworks which is the primary purpose of the fundraising dance, and agreed to cover the cost of the band; however, they did stipulate that all of the haunted house items be removed from the Community Center prior to issuing the money. Board member Rex Chapman was adamant that the building look as nice as possible for the benefit dinner for the sustainability project of the Community Center to be held on October 26th.
Matt Beasley, Board President, brought up a question that had been asked of him regarding ATVs and golf carts. The question was why an ATV with more safety features than a golf cart was not legally permitted on town streets. Town deputy marshal, Dan Baird, responded that it is a state law that mandates that off-road vehicles by definition are permitted off-road only.
Jane Risley was present to help clarify budget issues and paperwork prior to the budget hearing. Chapman wants the town to know that it has significantly less money this next fiscal year than what it has had previously.