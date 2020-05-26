NEWTON COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 55 between State Road 16 and C.R. E 700 S beginning Monday, June 1.
Crews will be painting the bridge over Iroquois River. Drives should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 16, U.S. 41 and State Road 114.
Painting is one of many preservation techniques utilized by INDOT to extend the life of bridge structures. Prior to painting, beams and other components are sandblasted to remove existing rust and the new coat of paint acts as a sealant to protect from water, salt and other chemicals that may cause corrosion.