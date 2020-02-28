KENTLAND - The Kentland Library offers the program "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" for children ages 0-5. This program helps prepare children for Kindergarten success while creating fond memories that will last a lifetime.
The goal is for the child to read 1,000 books before Kindergarten. That may sound like a lot of books but by reading 1 bedtime story to your child each night, the program can be completed in three years.
Books read by grandparents, other family members, and babysitters count. Children are able to earn prizes and certificates along the way the library tracks his/her success on our 1,000 Books bulletin board. So stop in today to pick up your beginners packet.
For more information about this program please contact our children's librarian Miss Lane at 219-474-5044 ext:7, or message her through the Kentland Library's Facebook Page.