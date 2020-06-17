NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County (Indiana) Coroner’s Office in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police have confirmed the identity of the woman found June 3, 2020 along County Road 600 E just south of SR 10. The body has been positively identified through DNA as, Tawanna A Miller, 29 years old of Chicago, IL.
Representatives from the Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department recently met with the mother and sister of Tawanna at the Sheriff’s Department and they tentatively identified her through the pictures of her tattoos. At that time buccal swabs of both the mother and sister were taken and sent to the Indiana State Police lab in Indianapolis for DNA comparison. The ISP lab conformed that the body is that of Tawanna and her family has been notified and funeral arrangements are pending in Chicago.
Both the Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department would like to thank everyone who was involved at the scene and behind the scenes as well as everyone who sent in tips. "It is without those who hold strong compassion for the missing and unidentified that this type of situation would go cold very quickly," stated Newton County Coroner Scott McCord.
The cause and manner of death are still pending toxicology studies, and this remains an open investigation.