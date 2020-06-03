ROSELAWN — The Newton County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an unidentified female, whose body was discovered by a Newton County Highway employee mowing the roadside on CR 600 E, south of SR 10 in Lincoln Township June 3.
The employee noticed the body in the ditch and called the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death and due to the early stages of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time.
NCSD was assisted by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County EMS, Lincoln Twp. Fire, Newton County Coroner, Indiana State Police and the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Rowe at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office 219-474-6081 ext 3107 or you may call our TIP LINE 219-234-7014.