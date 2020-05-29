KENTLAND — After several meetings ensuring staffing, safety and guidelines, the decision to open the Kentland pool (Kentland Blue Devil Lagoon) was made.
The pool will open June 22 and will offer two new features this summer.
"We're excited that we're able to open the pool for the community," said council member Mike Rowe. "It has been a lenghty process to ensure staffing, and safety precautions can be followed per the CDC Aquatic guidelines. Safety is our first priority. We are also excited to offer new programs for the pool this year including a free wekly swim night for our county's frontline healthcare, police, fire and EMS workers."
The free swim night will be every Wednesday evening from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm for our Newton County Healthcare and First Responders and their families.
The second feature includes having an adult swim night every Thursday from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm.
At the town council's May 13 meeting it was announced that the pool would probably not be opening this summer.
In related news, Beaver Township will open the Westfield Community Pool in Morocco for the Summer. The tentative date is June 15.